How to watch Blue Origin's first human flight

TEXAS, USA — Blue Origin is getting ready to launch its first human flight into space, marking a historic moment for the company backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The New Shepard rocket is targeting 9 a.m. ET for liftoff on Tuesday, July 20, before an autonomous parachuted landing returns the crew returns to Earth.

The suborbital sightseeing trip, of sorts, marks the latest in a series of civilian-based commercial space travel opportunities being publicly announced this year.

Bezos, his brother, the oldest and the youngest person with make up the company's first crew to hitch a ride to the Kármán line and back.

Key details to keep in mind:

The four-person crew's "experience of a lifetime" will last 11 minutes from liftoff to landing, according to Blue Origin.

Live coverage of the event will begin at 7:30 a.m.

New Shepard will launch from a remote location in West Texas, meaning there will be no ability for the public to catch the action live onsite.

You can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online. Blue Origin will also have continuous live coverage on its website.