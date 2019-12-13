The Hubble telescope just captured an image of a one-of-a-kind interstellar comet.

The interstellar comet 2I/Borisov is the first identified comet to arrive in our galaxy from another star. It's named after Crimean amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov, who discovered the comet in August 2019.

Astronomers don't know from where or when this comet started heading toward the Sun, but it's not going to be around here for long.

And, it's traveling at about 100,000 miles per hour.

NASA said Hubble has been following the comet since October. Images from the telescope show the heart of the comet is made up of ice and dust particles and is likely not much larger than 3,200 feet across. That's about the length of nine football fields.

NASA recently shared two images of the comet from Nov. 16 and Dec. 9. The Nov. 16 photo shows Comet Borisov about 203 million miles from Earth and in front of a distant spiral background galaxy.

In the Dec. 9 image, the comet is about 185 million miles from Earth, near the inner edge of the asteroid belt. Comet Borisov is expected to make its closest approach to Earth later this month at about 180 million miles.

By the middle of 2020, Comet Borisov will be well on its way back into the frozen abyss of interstellar space.

"Hubble gives us the best upper limit of the size of comet Borisov's nucleus, which is the really important part of the comet," said David Jewitt, a UCLA professor of planetary science and astronomy. "Our Hubble images show that the radius is smaller than half a kilometer. Knowing the size is potentially useful for beginning to estimate how common such objects may be in the solar system and our galaxy. Borisov is the first known interstellar comet, and we would like to learn how many others there are."

