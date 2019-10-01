For a second time, astronomers say they have detected repeated radio signals coming from a section of space, stirring speculation as to their source.

One professor is even suggesting it's a sign of alien life.

CBS News reports the journal Nature says this is the second time a repeating case of "fast radio bursts," or FRB, was detected in space. The new case was detected in a different part of the universe.

Scientists said the new signals repeated themselves six times and came from about 1.5 billion light years away.

In 2017, Harvard scientist Avi Loeb speculated FRBs could be a sign of intelligence elsewhere.

"Fast radio bursts are exceedingly bright given their short duration and origin at great distances, and we haven't identified a possible natural source with any confidence," he said. "An artificial origin is worth contemplating and checking."

For more, read the CBS report.

