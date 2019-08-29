CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center is getting ready for possible impact by Hurricane Dorian.

The enormous crawler is at Launch Pad 39-B just in case NASA needs to move the mobile launcher back inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

The Crawler burns a gallon of fuel every 30 feet and moves at only 1 mph -- which explains why it takes about eight hours for any move to be completed.

"Because the Mobile Launcher is so tall, it will be affected by the wind of a potential hurricane so they have to analyze what the windloading would be. And if it exceeds what we think it should see, then we bring it back to the VAB," Crawler Project Manager John Giles said.

If the launcher has to be moved back into the VAB, it will be the first time this has happened for a hurricane since the space shuttle days.

