Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopening May 28

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — May 28-- that is when the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen to guests.
The center has been closed since March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
During the initial reopening phase, the center will begin new measures and procedures to keep everyone safe and healthy.
- Opening with limited attendance and encouraging advance daily admission purchases
- Requiring face coverings for employees and guests
- Accommodating social distancing in queues, restaurants, and other facilities throughout the visitor complex
- Requiring temperature screenings of all employees and guests prior to entry
- Implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
- Changing operating hours to 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing.
In addition, the center will be adding additional signage to help guests as they make their way through the complex and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the center.
Guests who do not want to wear a mask will not be allowed entry:
"Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone’s understanding as we navigate these challenges as carefully as possible. In accordance with the CDC’s recommendations, face coverings are required during your visit. Guests without masks will not be allowed entry to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Together, we can keep each other safe and healthy," the center wrote.
The reopening date falls one day after NASA astronauts Bob Bhenken and Doug Hurley board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center’s historic Launch Complex 39A as a part of the Demo-2 mission. Marking the first crewed launch of astronauts from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.
For more information on guidelines to be followed, click here.
