This NASA satellite will continue a nearly 50-year effort of observing Earth's ever-changing landscape

Landsat 9 will add to the 9 million images of Earth currently online.

CALIFORNIA, USA — On Monday, NASA launched the latest in a series of satellites that have allowed scientists and the public, alike, to observe the ever-changing planet we call home.

For nearly 50 years, Landsat satellites have sent back images that are "helping scientists and researchers understand how our planet is changing over time."

Landsat 9 now joins that legacy after hitching a ride to space atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from California.

Once in place, Landsat 9 will begin adding to the already 9 million "scenes" captured of Earth's landscape and coastal regions. Each satellite image covers a 115-mile wide area and is able to produce a complete picture of Earth every eight days.

And... liftoff! 🚀



The #Landsat 9 satellite has lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a @ULALaunch Atlas V rocket at 2:12pm ET. pic.twitter.com/O6YXhtf7kT — NASA (@NASA) September 27, 2021

According to NASA, Landsat 9 will work in cooperation with Landsat 8 to deliver "near real-time data" about what is happening on the surface of the planet.

"This calibrated data will continue the Landsat program’s critical role in monitoring the health of Earth and helping people manage essential resources, including crops, irrigation water, and forests," the nation's top space agency added.

Landsat 9 is also reported to provide the most advanced measurements of any other Landsat satellite that has come before it.