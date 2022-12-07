Look up tonight: Last full moon of 2022

December's full moon, also known as the Cold Moon, will also be the last full moon of the year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready for a beautiful and bright sight Wednesday night!

Our last full moon of 2022 will be fully illuminated at 11:08 p.m. ET. You can see its beauty for yourself before moonset at 7:38 a.m. Thursday morning.

December's full moon gets the name "Cold Moon" because December is typically the month that brings cold winter weather. It is also known as the "Long Night Moon" because this time of year is when the moon rises during the longest and darkest nights of the year.

You may also notice the moon appears to sit on the horizon for a longer period of time, allowing for stunning viewing and photo opportunities.