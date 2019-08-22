CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket that's the last of its kind has delivered the newest, most powerful GPS satellite to orbit for the Air Force.
United Launch Alliance's Delta IV medium-class rocket lifted off Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It was a fitting swan song for the rocket. Company President Tory Bruno tweeted that the liftoff was "hot, straight and normal."
The Delta IV Medium ended its nearly two-decade run with 29 launches. Denver-based United Launch Alliance says it will be replaced by the still-in-development Vulcan rocket.
The newly launched GPS satellite is the second in a series of next-generation navigation spacecraft. It's nicknamed Magellan after the 16th-century Portuguese explorer. Lockheed Martin, also based in Colorado, built the satellite.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'God blessed me with a platform to speak.' Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later
- President Trump approves student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
- SCARY VIDEO: Rope snaps seconds before slingshot ride launches at Florida park
- 'Hero' neighbor shoots, kills man in domestic violence situation, sheriff says
- Few clues, Gulf Stream making search for missing firemen extremely difficult
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.