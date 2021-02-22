Meteor sends blast of light across the sky in Alberta, Canada

CALGARY, AB — A fireball lit up the sky Monday morning over parts of Alberta, Canada. The bright meteor was reported by thousands of people in Calgary around 6:30 a.m.
Many security cameras facing the eastern sky were lucky enough to capture the event and confirmed everyone's eyes weren't playing tricks on them.
Meteors, or “shooting stars,” are the visible paths of meteoroids that have entered the Earth's atmosphere at high velocities.
A fireball is an unusually bright meteor that reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen at the observer's zenith. The Moon is about -12.7. The Sun is about -26.74.
Objects causing fireball events can exceed 3 feet in size.
