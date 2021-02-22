Meteor sends blast of light across the sky in Alberta, Canada

A fireball streaked across Calgary and was spotted throughout Alberta.

CALGARY, AB — A fireball lit up the sky Monday morning over parts of Alberta, Canada. The bright meteor was reported by thousands of people in Calgary around 6:30 a.m.

Many security cameras facing the eastern sky were lucky enough to capture the event and confirmed everyone's eyes weren't playing tricks on them.

Some very cool footage coming in after a fireball lit up the sky around 6:30 this morning. This video was captured by Melanie Babineau's doorbell cam in Cochrane. If you have any video or pictures we'd love to show it off on @CTVMorningYYC! #yyc #yql pic.twitter.com/3CejFGl3Qj — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) February 22, 2021

Meteors, or “shooting stars,” are the visible paths of meteoroids that have entered the Earth's atmosphere at high velocities.

If you caught the #fireball (#meteor) at 6:23 am in #yeg area today, best place to report it is https://t.co/Ws5yHhUkeI. We're checking our cameras to see if we caught it - stay tuned! — Chris Herd (@SpaceRockDoc) February 22, 2021

A fireball is an unusually bright meteor that reaches a visual magnitude of -3 or brighter when seen at the observer's zenith. The Moon is about -12.7. The Sun is about -26.74.

Objects causing fireball events can exceed 3 feet in size.