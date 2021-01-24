NASA astronauts prepare for first spacewalk of 2021

Overall, NASA has completed 232 spacewalks at the ISS since December of 1998.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins and Victor Glover are set to venture outside of the International Space Station on Jan. 27 for the first spacewalk of 2021.

The duo, who flew to the space station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, will conduct the 233rd spacewalk in "support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades." They will also be responsible for completing the 234th spacewalk just a few days later on Feb. 1.

January's efforts will focus on completing cables and antenna rigging for the science payloads platform "Bartolomeo" outside the ESA module, according to NASA. The floating laboratory will also get a Ka-band terminal and have a grapple fixture bracket removed during the spacewalk.

Glover and Hopkin's second venture will include installing the final lithium-ion battery adapter plate, remove another grapple fixture bracket and replace an external camera.

Wednesday's nearly seven-hour mission marks Hopkins' third career spacewalk and Glover's first. NASA says, their missions will be followed by two additional spacewalks "in the near future."

Overall, NASA has completed 232 spacewalks at the ISS since December of 1998. With 177 happening in U.S. spacesuits and 55 in Russian spacesuits.

NASA-TV will begin live coverage at 5:30 a.m. and can be found here. 10 Tampa Bay will also be streaming the walk across our social platforms like Facebook and Twitter.