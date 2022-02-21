NASA to launch new weather observing satellite into space

The satellite will provide data to improve weather forecasts and track severe storms.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Experts will soon get a better look at the weather impacting parts of the planet we call home thanks to a new satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NASA will launch the GOES-T weather observing and environmental monitoring system satellite at 4:38 p.m. on March 1 from Space Launch Complex-41.

The satellite will hitch a ride into space on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Florida's coast. Once in geostationary orbit, the GOES-T will be renamed GOES-18 and will join two other "R series" satellites currently providing "critical data."

According to a press release, the satellite will be assigned to monitor the U.S. West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Central America and the Pacific Ocean.

"It will map lightning activity and improve monitoring of solar activity and space weather," NASA's Kennedy Space Center writes.

Coming soon: faster, more accurate data to improve weather forecasts, track severe storms and other hazards.@NOAA's GOES-T satellite is scheduled to lift off at 4:38pm ET (21:38 UTC), Tuesday, March 1. Get the schedule of briefings and launch coverage: https://t.co/EBzpyFslyq pic.twitter.com/oGVeXTtz0v — NASA (@NASA) February 20, 2022