NASA set to discuss details for first powered, controlled Mars Ingenuity helicopter flight

The data returned, if the flight test succeeds, could benefit future exploration of Mars by astronauts, according to the space agency.

NASA will attempt something that has never been done before this April-- the first powered and controlled flights on another planet.

That's right, the Mars Perseverance Rover wasn't alone when it touched down on the red planet in February. Onboard was a stowaway, of sorts, called the Ingenuity Mars helicopter.

With the flight zone chosen and the debris shield protecting the equipment dropped, Inegunity will now be delivered to the planet's surface in preparation to explore.

The entire process of freeing the helicopter from the rover's belly will take at least 10 Martian days, which are one hour longer than days on Earth, meaning NASA does not have an exact date for the history-making flight. It also has a limited test flight duration of 31 Earth days.

"The exact timing of the first flight will remain fluid as engineers work out details on the timeline for deployments and vehicle positioning of Perseverance and Ingenuity," NASA wrote.

Drop it like a bot. @NASAPersevere just released the debris shield that protected the #MarsHelicopter during landing.



So begins the process to safely deliver Ingenuity to the surface of the planet. See all the steps here (p.20): https://t.co/Sr212FNyJO pic.twitter.com/5jt1WbppoU — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) March 21, 2021

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is the first aircraft that humanity has sent to another planet to attempt such a feat. The data returned, if the flight test succeeds, could benefit future exploration of Mars by astronauts, according to the space agency.

Here are five key facts to know about Ingenuity:

Ingenuity is a technology demonstration that will look to test a new capability for the first time.

Its powered, controlled flight on the red planet will be difficult since Mars’ atmosphere, temperatures and gravity greatly differ from that on Earth.

The helicopter is on its own when it comes to traversing the planet's surface due to the interplanetary distance. This means Ingenuity will make its own decisions based on engineering technology.

Flying over Mars’ surface will provide insight into operating a helicopter on the red planet.

If successful, the technology from Ingenuity could enable future robotic, payload and human missions to Mars.

NASA officials are expected to release more details during a 1:30 p.m. EDT briefing Tuesday.

🚁 The #MarsHelicopter flight zone has been chosen for the first-ever powered flight on another planet! What’s next? Join us as @NASAPersevere & Ingenuity team members discuss on Tues., March 23, at 1:30pm ET/5:30pm UTC. You won't want to miss this: https://t.co/tSi7uxHeF5 pic.twitter.com/P0SZzU70zg — NASA (@NASA) March 17, 2021