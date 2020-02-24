HAMPTON, Va. — Katherine Johnson, also known as the renowned "human-computer" for NASA, has passed away.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine broke the news on Twitter, saying Johnson passed away Monday morning at the age of 101.

Johnson calculated trajectories for multiple NASA space missions including the first human spaceflight by an American, Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission. She also calculated trajectories for John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission to orbit the earth. During her time at NASA, she became the first woman recognized as an author of a report from the Flight Research Division.

Her incredible work was depicted in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures.

RELATED: Bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to NASA Langley's 'Hidden Figures' signed into law

RELATED: George Mason University renames largest building on campus after former NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson

RELATED: NASA renames West Virginia facility in honor of ‘Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson

RELATED: Legislation introduced to award 'Hidden Figures' women Congressional Gold Medals

RELATED: Katherine Johnson to be part of Barbie 'Inspiring Women' series