3 astronauts will suit up to make upgrades to the International Space Station

The spacewalks will be the 235th and 236th in the International Space Station's history.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three crew members from Expedition 64 will suit up to make repairs to the orbiting laboratory they call home this coming week.

The first spacewalk is set for Sunday, Feb. 28, with the second following a few days later on March 5.

NASA flight engineers Kate Rubins and Victor Glover, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will conduct the 235th and 236th spacewalk in the International Space Station's history.

First up will be Rubins and Glover who will step outside the space station on Feb. 28 to assemble and install modification kits needed for an upcoming solar array upgrade.

The solar arrays are responsible for powering the ISS, and the upgrade will increase the station's total available power, according to NASA.

On March 5, Rubins will once again suit up to exit the ISS along with Noguchi. This time the duo will be at the orbiting outpost to vent ammonia from the Early Ammonia System and install a “stiffener” on the Quest airlock thermal cover among other tasks.

Including these spacewalks, each participating astronaut will mark either their third or fourth aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Each spacewalk is anticipated to last around six-and-a-half hours.

Live coverage of the Feb. 28 spacewalk starts bright and early at 4:30 a.m. Coverage on March 5 will get going just an hour later at 5:30 a.m. You can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.