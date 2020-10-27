NASA, SpaceX target Nov. 14 for Crew 1 launch

This will be the second crewed launch of astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A new target date of Nov. 14 has been set for the next launch of astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

The Crew 1 launch is tentatively set for 7:49 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The crew consists of NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and JAXA mission specialist Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s space agency.

The Crew 1 launch will be the first crew rotation mission of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, and the next Crew Dragon launch following the historic Demo-2 mission with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back in May.

NASA and SpaceX are expected to have a virtual news conference at 4 p.m. EDT Oct. 28 to talk about the launch and updates on recent testing of the Falcon 9's Merlin engines. The briefing will include, from NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, Kathy Lueders, Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich and SpaceX's Hans Koenigsmann, vice president of Build and Flight Reliability.

Watch the briefing live here.

The next crew’s launch was originally set for Halloween, but NASA said the delay to mid-November is to allow time for SpaceX to evaluate “off-nominal behavior” in a Falcon 9 rocket engine. A Halloween launch would have allowed the three NASA astronauts to cast their votes in space like astronaut Kate Rubins just did, but now they’ll have to vote before their scheduled departure.

At the end of September, the crew announced the chosen name for their Dragon capsule: Resilience.

"The Crew 1 Dragon capsule number 207 will henceforth be known by the call sign 'Resilience,'" mission commander Hopkins said. Hopkins said the name Resilience is in honor of the SpaceX and NASA teams as well as "our families, our colleagues, our fellow citizens and our international partners" who have remained resilient in the midst of a challenging year.

Behnken and Hurley named their capsule Endeavour.

Hopkins also noted Crew 1's mission patch doesn't have any names or flags on it because the patch "doesn't just represent the four of us."

"It is a connection to all of you, to everybody," he said. "We hope that it provides something positive...we hope it's an inspiration."

What other people are reading right now: