Crew-4 mission delayed; NASA to bring home Axiom 1 private astronauts first

Bad weather has kept the private astronaut crew at the International Space Station a bit longer than expected.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — Crew-4 will have to wait a little bit longer before leaving Earth for the International Space Station after the return of the Axiom Mission 1 private crew was delayed due to weather.

According to a press release, NASA, Axiom Space and SpaceX teams have agreed to bring the first private astronaut crew to visit the ISS home for a 1:46 p.m. splashdown off Florida's coast on Sunday.

"Teams will continue to monitor weather at the splashdown sites prior to undocking to ensure conditions are acceptable for a safe recovery of the Ax-1 astronauts and Dragon spacecraft," NASA wrote.

The private crew's return is needed ahead of Crew-4's launch since the departure of the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will clear the docking portal set to be used for the arrival of the Dragon Freedom spacecraft.

They’re coming home. #Ax1, the first private astronaut mission to the @Space_Station, is set to depart Saturday night, April 23, with splashdown off Florida the next day.



Get more details about coverage, timing, and what the new schedule means for #Crew4: https://t.co/5jyO6EHP8g pic.twitter.com/7PgYu8PwfL — NASA (@NASA) April 21, 2022

That means the earliest launch opportunity for the next set of astronauts under NASA's Commerical Crew program to head into space is now set for 4:15 a.m. on April 26. Backup launch dates are also possible on April 27-28.

"These launch opportunities are undergoing a more detailed program review to ensure they align with integrated operational timelines. The teams want to provide a two-day gap after Ax-1 return for data reviews from splashdown and to prepare for the Crew-4 launch, including the staging of recovery assets," NASA wrote.