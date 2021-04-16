Crew-2 astronauts set to arrive at Kennedy Space Center Friday

The crew is set to launch from Florida's space coast April 22.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As SpaceX and NASA get the go-ahead to launch another crew of astronauts next week into space, Crew-2's members will arrive in Florida Friday.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, will fly from Johnson Space Center to the Sunshine State's space coast and arrive at Kennedy Space Center around 12:45 p.m., according to the space agency.

SpaceX's launch at 6:11 a.m. on April 22 will mark the second crew rotation flight for Crew Dragon and will be the first with two international astronauts under the agency's Commercial Crew Program, according to a press release.

The spacecraft will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's historic Launch Complex 39A.

Kimbrough will be the mission's spaceflight commander, McArthur will be its pilot and Hoshide and Pesquet will be mission specialists.

After launch, the crew is expected to dock with the International Space Station on April 23.

The four astronauts will spend six months at the International Space Station and are expected to overlap with the stay of the Crew-1 mission astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi are targeting an April 28 return to Earth. NASA estimates the spacecraft will splash down around 12:35 p.m. off the coast of Florida.