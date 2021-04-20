Here's how to watch NASA, SpaceX's Crew-2 launch

Launch is targeted for 6:11 a.m. EST on April 22 from Launch Complex 39A.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As NASA and SpaceX get ready to launch the third historic commercial crew mission, space lovers across the U.S. are making plans on how to watch four astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon launch into space.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet are in place for Thursday morning's launch from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

The Crew 2 mission to the International Space Station will mark several firsts for the space agency including, the first commercial mission flying two international partners to the ISS and the fist time two commercial spacecraft will be docked at the orbiting laboratory.

Key details to keep in mind:

Launch is targeted for 6:11 a.m. EST on April 22

Live coverage from NASA/SpaceX will begin at 2:30 a.m. EST

Falcon 9's first stage will attempt to land on SpaceX's "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship post-launch

Crew-2 is targeted to dock at the ISS at 5:30 a.m. EST on April 23

You can find a launch timeline here

Not everyone can be there in person and all three of the Kennedy Space Center's special viewing packages are sold out. So what are some other options?

On launch day you can tune in to 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, YouTube and online.

NASA will also have continuous live coverage and is hosting a virtual #LaunchAmerica Social event on Facebook.