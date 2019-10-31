NASA continues to find the spooky in space.

Just recently, NASA shared a creepy interstellar 'face' spotted by the Hubble telescope and created classic horror movie posters for dangerous exoplanets.

Then on Wednesday, the Spitzer Telescope shared an image of a carved-out cloud of gas and dust that NASA says looks like a celestial jack-o-lantern.

The image of this giant cloud of space dust and gas -- known as a nebula -- is beautiful thanks to Spitzer's ability to see in infrared light. The image's colors are different wavelengths and the white spot near the center of the nebula is the star responsible for it.

However, calling the shape a jack-o-lantern is a bit of a stretch. So, NASA helpfully traced a jack-o-lantern shape around the image of the nebula and turned it into a GIF.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab said a massive, heavy star is most likely responsible for carving the "cosmic pumpkin." Scientists studying this region in space believe the outflow of radiation and debris from the star swept nearby dust and gas outward, which created the deep shapes in the nebula.

The authors of the recent study nicknamed the cloud the "Jack-o-Lantern Nebula."

