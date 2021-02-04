NASA to air live coverage of first US commercial crew port relocation on space station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be the first group to relocate a commercial spacecraft to make room for more crew members, Monday.
NASA says at 6 a.m. Monday it will broadcast the moment four astronauts relocate the Crew Dragon spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of new crew members later in the month. The move will open a docking port for the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.
Endeavour will be carrying astronauts on NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission, the agency says. That launch is scheduled to take place April 22 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
On the tail of the crew's arrival will be another spacecraft carrying supplies and the first set of new solar arrays for the space station.
- Here's why you can contract COVID-19 even after getting the vaccine
- Family of young mother killed in shooting asks public for help
- CDC relaxes gathering guidelines for fully vaccinated people
- Red tide develops in Sarasota County
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Derek Chauvin trial: Chauvin's police supervisor testifies before the jury
- With a new-look rotation, can the Rays make a return to the World Series in 2021?
- How to avoid falling for a prank on April Fools' Day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter