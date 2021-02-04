NASA to air live coverage of first US commercial crew port relocation on space station

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be the first group to relocate a spacecraft to make room for more crew members.

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will be the first group to relocate a commercial spacecraft to make room for more crew members, Monday.

NASA says at 6 a.m. Monday it will broadcast the moment four astronauts relocate the Crew Dragon spacecraft to prepare for the arrival of new crew members later in the month. The move will open a docking port for the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft.

Endeavour will be carrying astronauts on NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission, the agency says. That launch is scheduled to take place April 22 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On the tail of the crew's arrival will be another spacecraft carrying supplies and the first set of new solar arrays for the space station.

Live coverage can be viewed on the NASA app or on the agency's website.