NASA to run one final test on the rocket leading the next mission to the moon

HANCOCK, Miss — NASA says it's hoping to run its last series of tests on the rocket that will be used for the next mission to the moon, Thursday.
On Twitter, NASA said it was targeting March 18 as the day the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket would perform its final Green Run test, before being shipped to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.
The test would take place at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock, Mississippi.
The SLS rocket will be used to launch the agency's Artemis I mission. Under the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, paving the way for sustainable exploration and future missions to Mars.
- Am I being scammed out of my stimulus check payment?
- Dashcam video shows the moment a semi crashes into a Polk County Sheriff's Office patrol car
- Spa killing spree leaves 8 dead in metro Atlanta; suspect captured
- Can your COVID-19 mask block pollen and allergies?
- Boat procession honors 3 Tampa Bay area officers killed in the line of duty this year
- Study: Florida ranked in top 10 on worst drivers list
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter