NASA to run one final test on the rocket leading the next mission to the moon

Under the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

HANCOCK, Miss — NASA says it's hoping to run its last series of tests on the rocket that will be used for the next mission to the moon, Thursday.

On Twitter, NASA said it was targeting March 18 as the day the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket would perform its final Green Run test, before being shipped to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

The test would take place at the Stennis Space Center in Hancock, Mississippi.

The SLS rocket will be used to launch the agency's Artemis I mission. Under the Artemis program, NASA hopes to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, paving the way for sustainable exploration and future missions to Mars.

NASA is targeting March 18 for the second hot fire test of its core stage at @NASAStennis. The test is the last Green Run test before the #Artemis I stage is shipped to @NASAKennedy for launch preparations and integration with the rest of the rocket >> https://t.co/jCEtDfp0xj pic.twitter.com/rmxGR7F7k6 — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) March 10, 2021