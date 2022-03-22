New Shepard chief architect to replace Pete Davidson on Blue Origin flight

The company says Gary Lai will lift off "on the vehicle he’s spent 18 years designing, developing, testing, and flying."

TEXAS, USA — There's a new crew member for Blue Origin's upcoming mission and it just so happens to be the architect of the New Shepard system he'll be hitching a ride on.

On Monday, the Jeff Bezos-backed private space company announced New Shepard Chief Architect Gary Lai will fill the crew vacancy left by Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

"On March 29, #NewShepard Chief Architect Gary Lai will fly on the vehicle he’s spent 18 years designing, developing, testing, and flying. We can’t wait for Gary—a friend, mentor, and hero to all of us—to become Astronaut Gary Lai," Blue Origin tweeted.

Davidson was originally slated to go to space on the NS-20 mission but Blue Origin says he was "no longer able" to take the sub-orbital sightseeing trip when lift-off moved to March 29.

Lai will join the previously announced crew of Marty Allen, Jim Kitchen, Dr. George Nield, and husband and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle.

On March 29, #NewShepard Chief Architect Gary Lai will fly on the vehicle he’s spent 18 years designing, developing, testing, and flying. We can’t wait for Gary—a friend, mentor, and hero to all of us—to become Astronaut Gary Lai. Learn more: https://t.co/6HLHQOlf1I #NS20 pic.twitter.com/r8wze2u4y7 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 21, 2022

According to the company, Lai joined the Blue Origin team in 2004 and was among its first 20 employees. He currently is responsible for "all next generation designs, upgrades, and new product development for the New Shepard business."

"Gary has been involved in product development, strategic planning, and business development for all Blue Origin product lines, including the New Glenn orbital launch vehicle, rocket engine programs, and Blue Moon," a press release reads.