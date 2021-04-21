Pam Melroy named President Joe Biden's nominee for NASA deputy administrator

The former astronaut now awaits Senate confirmation.

WASHINGTON — A former astronaut and space shuttle commander is being tapped to be NASA's next deputy administrator.

After looking to fill the top spot with former Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Pam Melroy to be the space agency's second in command. Both will need Senate confirmation before their roles become official.

“Pam’s experience as an astronaut, space shuttle commander, and U.S. Air Force test pilot would bring to NASA a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the agency," Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a statement.

"Pam is driven by a desire to solve the biggest issues here on Earth, throughout the solar system, and beyond. She is a proven leader with bold vision and, if confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to working with her and Sen. Nelson to ensure NASA’s future success," he added.

Melroy acknowledged the nomination on Twitter, adding that she is ready to assist with the agency's critical work.

It’s a great honor to be nominated by @POTUS to support @SenBillNelson and help lead NASA. The agency is critical in America’s fight to combat climate change and maintain leadership in space. — Pamela Melroy (@Astro_Pam) April 16, 2021

But who is Melroy? And how did she get her start at NASA?

According to her official bio, Melroy was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1994 before later reporting to Johnson Space Center in Texas. Since then she has served in several roles including CAPCOM duties in mission control to deputy project manager for the Columbia Crew Survival Investigation Team.

She's also spent time in space on three separate missions to assemble the ISS, one of which stamped her place in NASA history when she became only one of two women who commanded the space shuttle.

In 2009, NASA says Melroy left the agency to start her journey as the deputy director of the Tactical Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Since then Melroy has served in roles with Lockheed Martin, the Federal Aviation Administration, Nova Systems Pty and as an advisor to the Australian Space Agency.

Currently, Melroy is an independent consultant and a member of the National Space Council’s Users Advisory Group, according to NASA.

In addition to her work beyond Earth, Melroy has a master's degree and is a retired colonel from the Air Force. According to her bio, in her free time, she enjoys theater, tap and jazz dancing, reading cooking and flying.

You can read more about Melroy and her list of impressive accomplishments here.