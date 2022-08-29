Parents planned ahead of NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket launch

The next opportunity to launch the moon rocket is Friday.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Families traveled from near and far to watch NASA’s Artemis I moon rocket launch on Monday before it was scrubbed.

Citing a fuel leak and then engine problems during final liftoff preparations, NASA called off the moon mission launch Monday. Space enthusiasts of all ages began packing up their belongings and folding up their lawn chairs when the news was delivered. While some space fans were local — so returning for a future launch window won’t require a huge commute — others planned cross-country vacations to see the rocket blast off.

The Smith family ventured all the way from Australia for the historical event. Sommer Smith, who is in 10th grade, will be sending video back to show her whole physics class.

“I’m so excited to see it,” Smith said.

Although Monday’s launch didn’t pan out, the family isn’t too down about the postponed mission. The planned vacation has been in the works since before the pandemic and when a launch date was announced, the dates were booked. So far, they’ve visited SeaWorld in addition to seeing the Kennedy Space Center.

The space launch would just put the cherry on top of a successful “holiday” in the U.S.

Other families with middle school-aged kids from across the country also planned to watch the moon rocket launch with a “scrub plan” in mind.

A family from Colorado said they’re here all week and the two sons are fulfilling their op-ed credits at their school.

Farrington Beggs, a sixth grader from Conway, South Carolina, was in attendance to watch the launch of Artemis I. Her dad, John, said they planned ahead in case of a scrub and she’s able to get her schoolwork done online in the meantime.

They’re in town all week to attend Friday’s second opportunity for launch if all things go as planned, according to NASA.

The launch, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.

Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.