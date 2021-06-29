Plane delays SpaceX Transporter-2 launch after entering 'keep out zone'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — With 11 seconds sitting on the clock, SpaceX was forced to delay its Transporter-2 launch from Florida after a plane entered the "keep out zone."
The accidental entry into an "unreasonably gigantic" cleared air space pumped the brakes on a multi-million dollar launch effort for the commercial space company.
"There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken," Musk tweeted.
During SpaceX's broadcast, its host mentioned that the hold was in place due to there being an airplane in the area.
While today ended up being a no-go, tomorrow is a new day for SpaceX. A new target date and time have yet to be announced.
The Transporter-2 rideshare mission is set to launch 88 small satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral's pad 40.
Liftoff will mark the second dedicated rideshare mission for the commercial space company to deliver the satellites into Sun-Synchronous orbit.
Unlike other SpaceX launches, the Transporter-2 mission will not see the rocket's first stage autonomously land on a droneship. Instead, it will reenter the Earth's atmosphere and land at Landing Zone-1.
