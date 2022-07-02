Rubio files DEBRIS Act targeting 'negligent' creation of space debris with sanctions

It comes on the heels of Russia being accused of endangering astronauts aboard the ISS after destroying an old satellite with a missile.

WASHINGTON — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is taking aim at space debris negligently created by foreign countries with the Deterring Errant Behavior Risking International Space Act of 2022.

Otherwise known as the DEBRIS Act of 2022, the filed bill aims to impose sanctions on said countries should similar events occur in the future.

Under the bill, if the executive branch gets wind of information "indicating the substantial possibility that a foreign person has created space debris" without prior warning to the U.S. government, the president has no later than 30 days to act.

According to the bill, a report must be submitted to congressional committees including details on the responsibility of the debris, if it was a deliberate action and if negligence was involved. No later than 90 days after the report the president must then follow suit with sanctions with respect to any foreign person determined to be responsible for the space debris creation.

The DEBRIS Act of 2022's filing comes at a time when low Earth orbit is beginning to get a bit crowded as humans continue to litter the limited amount of space available with debris.

It also comes on the heels of Russia being accused of endangering astronauts aboard the International Space Station after destroying an old satellite with a missile in a "reckless" and "irresponsible" strike.

Impacts of the November 2021 incident were still felt up to two weeks later as the ISS crew were still deemed to be at an increased risk from space debris.

Millions of pieces of debris are tracked as they orbit Earth, according to NASA's last reported calculation. The objects can travel up to a speed of 17,500 mph which can damage both satellites and spacecraft.

"The rising population of space debris increases the potential danger to all space vehicles, but especially to the International Space Station, space shuttles and other spacecraft with humans aboard," NASA has said in the past.

You can read the bill's full text here.