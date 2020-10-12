How to see ULA's rocket launch Thursday evening from Tampa Bay

The United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket will carry a new spy satellite into orbit Thursday evening.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket will carry a new spy satellite to orbit Thursday evening in a launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch will carry a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. This launch has had delays of more than three months caused by persistent issues with the mission’s launch pad.

Liftoff is tentatively set for 6:15 p.m. ET Thursday from Space Launch Complex-37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Forecasters predict near-ideal weather with a 90 percent chance of favorable conditions during the launch window.

Modern rockets carrying payloads to space take off with an awesome display of propulsion power that can be seen from a wide distance. That's especially true for a large, powerful rocket like the Delta IV Heavy.

If you are close to the east coast of Florida or near to the Cape Canaveral launch platform, then you will have a prime position to watch the launch.

But these larger rockets can be seen after takeoff from distances up to more than 400 miles away.

With clear skies expected tonight, visibility should be good. So, the launch should be seen from all of Tampa Bay.

Simply look northeast toward Cape Canaveral at launch time. The compass on your smartphone can help you find the correct direction. The rocket usually comes into view in Tampa Bay about 90 seconds after liftoff.

