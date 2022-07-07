SpaceX launches Starlink satellites for the 50th time from Cape Canaveral

The satellites' final destination will be about 350 miles above Earth's surface and will settle among 2,500 other Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX conducted its 50th launch of Starlink satellites Thursday morning, with 53 heading up to provide internet service in remote areas

The company's Falcon 9 rocket used for this mission was used for its 13th time as the first stage booster.

Florida Today reported that the satellites' final destination will be about 350 miles above Earth's surface and will settle among 2,500 other Starlink satellites launched by Space X. It landed on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship located in the Atlantic Ocean after falling back to Earth.

Starlink provides high-speed, low latency broadband internet starting at $110 a month for North America, Europe, Australia and now traveling RVs, according to its website.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, this mission is SpaceX's 28th flight in 2022.

On Wednesday, students at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center had their questions answered by two NASA astronauts who are currently at the International Space Station.

Astronauts Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines answered prerecorded video questions from students. The virtual event focused on how "NASA enables space exploration entitled, living in space and preparing on Earth."

Watkins serves as the mission specialist of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission. The team arrived at the ISS back in April and is expected to spend several months aboard the space station conducting scientific research. She made history as the first black woman on an ISS crew.