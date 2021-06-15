Astronauts will install new solar arrays during June spacewalks

The current arrays have been powering the International Space Station for more than 20 years.

FLORIDA, USA — The International Space Station is getting a facelift on June 16 when NASA flight engineer Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet set out on a spacewalk.

New solar arrays to help power the orbiting laboratory will be installed by the Expedition 65 duo across two separate spacewalks.

Kimbrough and Pesquet will exit the space station's Quest airlock around 8 a.m. and work for just under seven hours on two of the six ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays. The first array will be installed on the far end of the station's port side, and the second array will be placed to upgrade the 4B power channel.



"Six iROSA solar arrays in the planned configuration will augment the power drawn from the existing arrays on the International Space Station," NASA wrote in a release.

According to NASA, while the orbiting laboratory's solar arrays are still functioning, they have begun to degrade after supplying the ISS with more than 20 years worth of power. The 239th and 240th spacewalks will increase that space station's total power range to a maximum of 215 kilowatts.

The solar arrays recently arrived at the International Space Station on SpaceX's 22nd commercial resupply mission on June 3.

NASA coverage of the event will get started at 6:30 a.m. You can watch the astronauts work live by tuning in to NASA TV.