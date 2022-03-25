SpaceX's new Crew-4 Dragon capsule named 'Freedom'

The name is a nod to the first American in space Alan Shepard who flew on Freedom 7.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next four-person crew set to fly to the International Space Station will hitch a ride on a SpaceX Crew Dragon named "Freedom."

NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren shared the new capsule's name on Twitter writing, "the name celebrates a fundamental human right, and the industry and innovation that emanate from the unencumbered human spirit."

Lindgren will embark on the latest mission under NASA's Commercial Crew Program alongside European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins.

The capsule's name is also a nod to the first American in space Alan Shepard who flew on Freedom 7 "at the dawn of human space flight."

"We are honored to bring Freedom to a new generation!" Lindgren wrote.

The name Freedom now joins Endurance, Resilience and Endeavour which were flown by past crews, including SpaceX's Inspiration4 all-civilian mission.