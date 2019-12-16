CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — 10News meteorologist Grant Gilmore says the weather is looking great for Monday night's SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral.

Forecasters say there's a 90 percent chance for acceptable weather for the launch.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will carry a communication satellite for mobile and broadband services across the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch window opens at 7:10 through 8:38 p.m.

The launch should be visible for most of central and northern Florida and possibly even for southern Georgia.

RELATED: SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms and robot to space station

RELATED: Why a rocket launch gets 'scrubbed'

10News

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter