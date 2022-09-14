x
Space

SpaceX targeting Wednesday night for a Falcon 9 launch

The Starlink mission will launch another batch of 54 Starlink broadband satellites into low-Earth orbit.
Credit: AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, is seen moments after the launch was scrubbed at space launch complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The launch has been rescheduled for Thursday evening. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Following a lightning delay on Tuesday, SpaceX is looking forward to a Wednesday evening launch of its Falcon 9 rocket.

The spacecraft company will launch another batch of 54 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 into low-Earth orbit. SpaceX has plans to create a mega satellite network to provide cost-efficient internet to remote areas, Space.com says. 

Teams are targeting a 9:48 p.m. launch window. 

The U.S. Space Force is predicting a 50% probability of acceptable weather conditions, citing "convective debris and anvils from earlier activity" could likely linger.

Wednesday's Falcon 9 flight to low-Earth orbit will mark the 61st launch for the Starlink satellites. If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9 booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

10 Tampa Bay will live stream the event. It's set to begin about 5 minutes before launch. 

    

