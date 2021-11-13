SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

This is the second successful liftoff in this past week.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — There have now been two liftoffs in less than a week!

SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites to orbit Saturday morning from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The aerospace company says the booster supporting this mission previously launched Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-11, CRS-21, Transporter-1 and four Starlink missions.

Now after landing, Falcon 9's first stage is on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Half of the rocket's fairing supported the GPS III-4 mission and a Starlink mission in the past, and the other half supported a different Starlink mission, SpaceX explains.

