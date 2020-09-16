x
Space

SpaceX to launch 13th Starlink mission from Florida

Liftoff is tentatively set for 2:07 p.m. Sept. 17.
Credit: AP Photo/John Raoux
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — There's another rocket launch this week at Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX is targeting 2:07 p.m. Thursday for Starlink-12, the 13th mission sending broadband internet satellites into orbit.

The satellites will be sent to space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39-A. 

Weather conditions are currently at 60-percent favorable for Thursday's launch, according to the 45th Space Wing at nearby Patrick Air Force Base. There's also a backup launch opportunity on Friday, but the Space Wing predicts only a 40-percent chance of favorable conditions.

You can watch live launch coverage on SpaceX's YouTube page.

Kennedy Space Center will have launch viewing opportunities from the North Atlantis Lawn, which is about 6.7 miles from the launch pad. 

Viewing opportunities are included with admission and included bleacher seating with launch commentary. The viewing area opens at 12:15 p.m.

