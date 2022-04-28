SpaceX aims for Friday launch of Falcon 9 Starlink 4-16

Weather is continuing to look promising for the day of the launch.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Another group of Starlink satellites will hitch a ride to space Friday with the help of SpaceX.

The current launch window for Starlink 4-16 is between 5:23- 5:44 p.m. from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

And the weather is continuing to look promising for the day of the launch.

The Patrick Space Force Base says there is a 20 percent probability of violating weather constraints with the cumulus cloud rule. An isolated shower can't be ruled out locally for Friday.

"High-pressure building across the western Atlantic tonight into tomorrow will support a continuation of low-level moisture embedded in the easterly flow, yielding some clouds and potentially a light shower," leaders explain.

The public is invited to watch the launch live in action with the visitor complex opening at 9 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center. Anyone interested can buy a ticket online on the space center's website.

The previous launch of Starlink satellites was last week when SpaceX shot a whopping 53 satellites into space.

Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth after separation and landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.