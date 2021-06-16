SpaceX will reuse Falcon 9 rocket to launch GPS III-5 satellite from Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Space Force will get a boost -- literally -- from SpaceX on Thursday as the commercial space company launches a GPS III-5 satellite.
Liftoff is set from 12:09 p.m. from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 40.
"This satellite is part of a next generation satellite constellation featuring upgraded, state-of-the-art technology," SpaceX tweeted.
SpaceX will reuse the same Falcon 9 first stage that supported a 2020 GPS III mission to carry the next satellite into space.
According to Lockheed Martin, the company that designed and built the satellite, each one launched will be compatible with international global navigation satellite systems. It's a capability the company says will maximizer a user's chance of "receiving a strong and accurate signal, whether in a natural valley or an urban canyon."
GPS III series satellites are also reportedly "harder to jam" via accidental transmissions or enemies.
You can catch all the action live at the Kennedy Space Center. Two viewing options for guests are still available and can be found here.
If you'd rather catch the action at home, be sure to tune into 10 Tampa Bay, where we will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.
