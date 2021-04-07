Tropical Storm Elsa delays Gulf splashdown of SpaceX supply capsule returning with ISS equipment

It brought the astronauts equipment to test kidney disease treatments, how tardigrades adapt to harsh environments and the effects of spaceflight on bobtail squid.

TAMPA, Fla. — Wish Tropical Storm Elsa would be over already? You're in good company: Elon Musk and NASA are wishing the same thing.

Tropical Storm Elsa's path through the Gulf, just off the Florida coast, is forcing SpaceX and NASA to delay the return of a supply capsule currently docked at the International Space Station.

The capsule, SpX-22, brought astronauts basic supplies such as food and water, but also a variety of scientific equipment and experiments, which will be used to test kidney disease treatments, how tardigrades adapt to harsh environments and the effects of spaceflight on bobtail squid.

SpX-22 won't be empty when it returns to the earth's surface, either. It will be carrying an assortment of hardware that has either failed or been used up in orbit. The equipment includes old pieces of the ISS's life support system, rodent habitats and high-pressure gas canisters.

It was expected to disengage from the ISS Tuesday to begin its fall back to Earth after more than a month docked at the station as it orbited the planet.

But because of the "forecasted extreme weather off the coast of Florida," that undocking process has been delayed until at least July 7, NASA confirmed Tuesday.

It could be delayed again if NASA isn't satisfied that factors such as wind speed and wave height are under certain limits, to ensure the safety of their recovery team, the spacecraft itself and the equipment inside.

If Elsa has passed by the drop site in the Gulf of Mexico in time, NASA will live stream the undocking starting at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the capsule's descent through the atmosphere to splash down off the coast.