SpaceX set to launch Italian space agency satellite into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A radar surveillance satellite for the Italian space agency (ASI) will soon get a lift from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The commercial space company is set to launch the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 28 after "unfavorable weather" scrubbed the first launch attempt.

"Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2," SpaceX tweeted.

The satellite will be launched into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's SLC-40.

SpaceX says the Falcon 9 booster supporting the mission was previously used in the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.