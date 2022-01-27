SpaceX set to launch Italian space agency satellite into orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — A radar surveillance satellite for the Italian space agency (ASI) will soon get a lift from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The commercial space company is set to launch the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 28 after "unfavorable weather" scrubbed the first launch attempt.
"Due to unfavorable weather, now targeting Friday, January 28 at 6:11 p.m. EST for launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2," SpaceX tweeted.
The satellite will be launched into low Earth orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's SLC-40.
SpaceX says the Falcon 9 booster supporting the mission was previously used in the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.
You can catch the mission from SpaceX with live coverage starting about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Or you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.