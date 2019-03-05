CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — SpaceX postponed its early launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft early Friday.
The target launch now is set for 2:48 a.m. ET Saturday.
SpaceX scrubbed Friday's launch because of an electrical issue on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship.
More specifically, Spaceflight Now reports the launch was scrubbed due to a problem maintaining power on the drone ship in the landing vessel.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida teens stranded in the water decided to pray. A boat named 'Amen' rescued them.
- Scientology cruise ship quarantined after crew member tests positive for measles
- Meet the 10-year-old who is not a boy or a girl: 'I am who I am'
- Teacher accused of raping 10-year-old student, released on bond
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.