CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — SpaceX postponed its early launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft early Friday.

The target launch now is set for 2:48 a.m. ET Saturday.

SpaceX scrubbed Friday's launch because of an electrical issue on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship.

More specifically, Spaceflight Now reports the launch was scrubbed due to a problem maintaining power on the drone ship in the landing vessel.

