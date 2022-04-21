SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to space

Liftoff is targeted for an instantaneous launch window of 1:51 p.m. ET.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is aiming for another launch of Starlink satellites into space Thursday.

How many satellites will hitch a ride this time? A whopping 53 satellites will be launched to low-Earth orbit.

Liftoff is targeted for an instantaneous launch window of 1:51 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Liftoff was anticipated earlier in the day but was delayed because of the weather.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, and eight Starlink missions," SpaceX leaders explain.

Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth after separation and land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.