CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday night from Cape Canaveral.

It blasted off at 7:23 p.m., just barely fitting into the window of time necessary for "go" conditions because of the weather. Clouds and stormy conditions allowed for only a 40-percent favorability for launch.

The company plans to test some hardware on the rocket.

This is the second test of the hardware after last week's launch showed the hardware needed to be replaced.

