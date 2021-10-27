Crew-3 arrives in Florida ahead of Halloween launch

The crew will undergo final preparations ahead of launching to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The crew has arrived, the rocket has been rolled out and now all that's left is liftoff.

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-3 astronauts touched down Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of their spooky Oct. 31 launch to the International Space Station.

The four-person crew made up of NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer will now participate in media briefings and undergo final preparations prior to launch.

Liftoff is targeted for 2:21 a.m. ET from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams met on Oct. 25 for a Flight Readiness Review and were given the "Go" to proceed toward launch.

The Crew Dragon Endurance and its crew will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket before docking at the ISS nearly 24 hours later at 12:10 a.m. on Nov.1.

ICYMI 🛬 The #Crew3 astronauts arrived at Kennedy Space Center earlier today to undergo final preparations prior to launch!



Liftoff of the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 2:21am ET on Oct. 31: https://t.co/ArdanM82e6 pic.twitter.com/42dBfvlnmC — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) October 26, 2021

The mission will give NASA the opportunity to "restore and maintain" American leadership in human spaceflight, while also continuing needed research at the orbiting laboratory.

"Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis missions, which includes land the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface," NASA wrote in a press release.

Once aboard the orbiting laboratory, Crew-3 will spend six months conducting research and performing maintenance on the orbiting laboratory's power supply. They'll also welcome private missions and cargo deliveries during their stay.