Everything you need to know about SpaceX's Crew-3 Halloween launch

The crew is targeting a 2:21 a.m. ET launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Halloween will involve more than just tricks and treats this year. SpaceX and NASA are targeting the spooky holiday for the latest Commercial Crew launch.

In the wee hours of All Hallows' Eve, Crew-3 will embark on their journey to the International Space Station for a six-month science expedition. A Flight Readiness Review has been completed and the four-person crew is "Go" for launch at 2:21 a.m. from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will give NASA the opportunity to "restore and maintain" American leadership in human spaceflight, while also continuing needed research at the orbiting laboratory.

"Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis missions, which includes land the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface," NASA wrote in a press release.

Crew-3 will also continue the agency's push to continue to launch astronauts from American soil and on American rockets.

Here's what you need to know ahead of liftoff:

What time is launch?

Crew-3 is targeting a 2:21 a.m. ET launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A on Oct.31.

The Crew Dragon Endurance and its four-person crew will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket before heading to the International Space Station. Docking is estimated to occur nearly 24 hours later at 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Teams met on Oct. 25 for a Flight Readiness Review and were given the "Go" to proceed toward launch. The mission's astronauts arrived in Florida on Oct. 26 for final launch preparations.

Crew-3 astronauts test out their flight hardware ahead of launch later this month pic.twitter.com/nRW2mM6MpM — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2021

How can I watch the launch?

If you want to catch all the action, you'll have to tune in online or scope out a spot of your own. NASA will be providing a live feed of the mission which can be found on its website or Youtube page.

Given that the launch is happening overnight, and outside of visitor complex operating hours, the Kennedy Space Center only had its "Feel the Fun" viewing package available. It has since sold out.

You can start watching pre-launch live coverage from NASA at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 30.

Who is on the crew?

The Crew-3 flight will carry three NASA astronauts and one European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut into space.

Among the crew for NASA is Raja Chari who will serve as the mission commander, Tom Marshburn who will serve as the mission pilot and Kayla Barron who will serve as a mission specialist. Representing the ESA will be Matthias Maurer who will also serve as a mission specialist.

Barron was a late addition to the crew which was formed in Dec. 2020. She was added in May 2021 and will be experiencing her first spaceflight.

We asked the astronauts of the #Crew3 mission to describe their fellow crewmates to us.



Who is the funniest? Who has the most annoying habit? 🤔 Get to know your crew before they launch to the @Space_Station Oct. 31! pic.twitter.com/YeEUjaaTKl — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) October 25, 2021

How will the mission work?

The third crew rotation mission with astronauts for the Commercial Crew Program will be heading beyond Earth's atmosphere to conduct a six-month expedition.

During their long-duration stay, the crew will both conduct science and maintenance to enhance the orbiting laboratory's power supply before heading home in spring 2022.

Among the research projects set to be completed are, materials science, health technologies and plant science that will "prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth."

According to NASA, Crew-3 will also spend time in the microgravity laboratory, see cargo spacecraft arrive and welcome two private crews to the ISS.

What to know about the spacecraft?

The Crew Dragon being used for the mission is called Endurance which got its name from Crew-3 as part of a tradition. According to NASA, the spacecraft is brand new and will be the first to fly a previously used nosecone.

"Crew-3 chose Endurance as a tribute to the tenacity of the human spirit for exploration to push farther than we ever have with commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit and preparations for missions to the Moon and Mars," NASA wrote.

The name is also reported to be a nod to the team's work during the pandemic and what is required from astronauts who are slated to fly long-duration missions.