How to watch Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station

Space lovers will have to catch all the action online or scope out a spot of their own to watch liftoff in-person.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Halloween 2021 will need to make way for more than just haunts on Oct. 31 because NASA and SpaceX are using the spookiest day of the year to send the next Commerical Crew to space.

Liftoff is targeted for 2:21 a.m. ET from the historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Teams met on Oct. 25 for a Flight Readiness Review and were given the "Go" to proceed toward launch.

The mission will give NASA the opportunity to "restore and maintain" American leadership in human spaceflight, while also continuing needed research at the orbiting laboratory.

"Such research benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for future exploration of the Moon and Mars starting with the agency’s Artemis missions, which includes land the first woman and person of color on the lunar surface," NASA wrote in a press release.

Once aboard the orbiting laboratory, Crew-3 will spend six months conducting research and performing maintenance on the orbiting laboratory's power supply. They'll also welcome private missions and cargo deliveries during their stay.

Key details to keep in mind:

The crew will take nearly 24 hours to reach the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon being flown is called Endurance and has never been flown before.

Docking is set for 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

