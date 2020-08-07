SpaceX Starlink launch scrubbed again because of weather

The mission includes 57 Starlink satellites and two satellites from BlackSky.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has scrubbed its 10th Starlink mission again because of inclement weather conditions at Kennedy Space Center.

Within minutes of liftoff time, SpaceX said it was standing down from the launch but proceeding through the countdown until T-1 to collect data. A new launch date will be announced shortly after that.

The 57 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky satellites will be aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. This rocket's first stage previously supported Crew Dragon’s first demonstration mission to the International Space Station, the launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and the fourth and seventh Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.