CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — More internet satellites are headed to space this afternoon.

SpaceX is targeting 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for its seventh launch of Starlink satellites into orbit. It will use a used Falcon 9 rocket to send the 60 new satellites into space, blasting off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This particular rocket's first-stage booster has already flown three times before -- helping launch the Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, launching the RADARSAT Constellation Mission and being used during the fourth Starlink launch.

The Starlink satellites are part of SpaceX's plans for a megaconstellation that aims to grow better and more affordable broadband internet service around the world. The first Starlink flight was in May 2019.

After this launch, the company will have 420 Starlink satellites in orbit.

You can watch the rocket launch live starting about 10 minutes before the launch window opens. Watch on SpaceX's website and NASA TV.

Watch: SpaceX Starlink launch from March 15, 2020

