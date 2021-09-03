You can catch SpaceX's Tuesday night Starlink satellite launch from your yard in Tampa Bay

The 45th Weather Squadron gave the launch a 90% "Go" forecast as of Tuesday morning.

SpaceX will launch another 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral, FL at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday evening, marking the 21st batch sent into space.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," the Kennedy Space Center wrote.

In total, nearly 12,000 satellites are planned to be deployed, with a possible later extension to 42,000.

It should be a great night to watch a rocket launch in your backyard (maybe front yard) in Tampa Bay tonight. Mostly clear skies in Tampa expected with temperatures around 65º at launch time of 9:58 p.m. Look ENE toward Cape Canaveral. pic.twitter.com/LUlFilMTRm — Ric Kearbey (@RicKearbeyWTSP) March 9, 2021

SpaceX will once again use the Falcon 9, which is a two-stage rocket to lift the latest fleet into space.

The first-stage booster's nine engines will take care of lift-off and carry the rocket to an altitude of about 62 miles, which is just on the edge of space. It will then return to Earth and land on droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean.

Then, the second stage separates and fires its own single-engine to take the payload into orbit.

Falcon 9’s first stage booster previously supported the launch of Crew Dragon’s second demonstration mission, the ANASIS-II mission, a Starlink mission, and the launch of Dragon’s 21st cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The second stage of the Falcon 9 is not recovered. SpaceX says that the additional mass of the required heat shield, landing gear, and low-powered landing engines would incur too great a performance penalty.

If you would like to try to see the late-night launch, look northeast toward Cape Canaveral at the 9:58 p.m. launch time. You should be able to see the fiery rocket trail all the way from Tampa Bay, as weather looks nearly ideal with just a few clouds.

You can catch the launch live from SpaceX or tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.