SpaceX set to launch 29th Starlink mission Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The footprint of SpaceX's constellation of networked Starlink satellites is about to get a bit bigger as the commercial company prepares to send its latest batch into space.

Another 60 satellites will liftoff from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 and into low-Earth orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX is targeting a 2:59 p.m. ET launch on May 26 of the internet satellites.

Wednesday's launch will also mark the 29th mission of the constellation of networked satellites.

Targeting Wednesday, May 26 at 2:59 p.m. EDT for launch of the next Starlink mission from Florida → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2021

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to officials.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized SpaceX to deploy some 12,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit. Satellites are already beaming signals to users who have signed up for Starlink beta testing in parts of North America.

The goal is for internet availability to go global by late 2021 to 2022. According to Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday's launch will mean more than 1,600 Starlink satellites are in orbit.

Three viewing options from KSC are available for purchase online. The visitor complex will open at 10 a.m. for those who have purchased admission.

You can catch the mission from SpaceX live with coverage starting about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Or you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.