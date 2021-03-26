SpaceX hoping for first non-explosive landing of its Starship prototype

Space lovers could see SN11 stick its landing and stay intact as early as Friday.

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas — SpaceX will attempt another high-altitude flight test of its Starship prototype Friday. SN11 would mark the company's fourth test of the prototype that hopes to eventually complete Mars missions.

The launch window for SN11 has been cleared to take place at the company's Cameron County, Texas site anytime before 7:30 p.m. CDT.

The latest launch follows the near-perfect landing of the SN10 prototype earlier in March. While the company was able to stick the landing, the spacecraft exploded on the landing pad minutes after the flight test.

Explosive landings have become common for SpaceX's model. The SN8 prototype last December and the SN9 prototype earlier this year both ended in fiery explosions. Both attempts were still considered to be successful by SpaceX due to the data collected.

Like prototypes in the past, SN11 will attempt to lift off the pad, hover above the ground for several minutes and then cut off its Raptor engines for descent. The goal is then to reignite its engines and reorient itself to attempt a vertical landing.

Friday's test will see Starship reach approximately 6 miles in altitude.

"A controlled aerodynamic descent with body flaps and vertical landing capability, combined with in-space refilling, are critical to landing Starship at destinations across the solar system where prepared surfaces or runways do not exist, and returning to Earth," SpaceX wrote.

Once perfected, Starship is intended to be a "fully reuseable" transportation system that aims to carry both crew and cargo to the Moon, Mars and beyond, according to SpaceX.

You can catch the flight test live here.