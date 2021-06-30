SpaceX Transporter-2 mission successfully sends 88 small satellites into orbit

Liftoff marked the second rideshare mission of its kind for the commercial space company.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A group of 88 small satellites has successfully entered orbit after being launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's coast.

The second time was a charm for SpaceX's Transporter-2 rideshare mission after Tuesday's attempt was delayed by an aircraft entering the "keep out zone."

"There is simply no way that humanity can become a spacefaring civilization without major regulatory reform. The current regulatory system is broken," SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted about the incident.

Liftoff marked the second rideshare mission of its kind for the commercial space company. It was also the second time SpaceX completed a polar orbit launch, meaning Falcon 9 flew a southern trajectory along the eastern coast of Florida on its way to space.

Unlike other Falcon 9 landings, Wednesday's did not autonomously touchdown on one of the company's droneship. Instead, the massive rocket's first stage landed at Landing Zone-1 once it reentered Earth's atmosphere.

You can catch all the action in the video below.